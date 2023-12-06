A court in Mombasa has granted permission for the detention of a woman who threw her baby into the Indian Ocean.

The accused reportedly tossed her 8-month-old infant into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry in Mombasa County on Sunday.

According to the prosecution’s application, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) had initially requested a 14-day detention period for the hearing-impaired woman pending investigations.

The requested duration was intended to provide the investigating officer with ample time to collect additional evidence before formally charging the woman.

As outlined in an affidavit sworn by Police Constable Allan Kirago, the police said they were waiting for the medical report from doctors to determine the sufficiency of evidence in the case.

However, Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku raised concerns about the necessity of a 14-day detention period.

Ithuku allowed the officers a seven-day duration to conduct a medical examination on the suspect.

The prosecution informed the court that the child had been admitted and was currently receiving treatment at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH).