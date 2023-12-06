Safaricom plc together with Minet Insurance have held a forum to discuss the mental health and well-being of employees and employers in different workplaces to improve not only their mental health and well-being but also improve their productivity and output.

Speaking at the event, Minet Kenya representative, Lydia Macharia stated that employees’ dynamic lifestyle is fast-paced with high pressure which poses a myriad of challenges that affect them daily.

She added that these high pressures lead to several manifestations of stress-related illnesses leading to a rise in mental health disorders and issues.

“According to the statistics shared, one out of every four employees may look okay but the truth is that they are going through a lot silently,” stated Macharia.

She emphasized that mental well-being is a process of change through which individuals improve their health and well-being and their strength to reach their full potential.

The Representative cited Kenya as a very calm country, hence creating an environment where organizations can delve into mental health issues through the theme of unlocking minds and transforming futures.

Macharia urged everyone to not just explore the choreography of well-being within organisations, but also recognize the competitive advantage that arises when they embark on the mental health journey together.

She observed that the most valued asset in any company is its people and therefore, their well-being is of great importance.

Further, she said that employees are not only performers and just there for productivity, but they are also the architects of the collective future of organisations and the nation.

“Employees not only hold the potential to transform organisations either positively or negatively but also unlock possibilities that can set organisations apart in the business world,” she reiterated.

Macharia advised that to secure tomorrow’s future for the nation, everybody needs to take one step at a time together in this mental well-being journey.

She noted that a workforce that feels supported, understood and empowered is not just productive but also becomes a driving force that propels companies ahead in the competitive landscape.

According to Macharia, companies must put into place initiatives of mental health that fosters mental well-being so as to attract the brightest minds who seek not just professional success but a nurturing environment that values their mental and emotional health.

“As we unlock minds within organisations, we are not merely fostering a healthy workplace, but unlocking the potential for innovation, creativity and resilience,” said Macharia.

She stressed that a mentally resilient workforce is not just an asset but also a catalyst for transformative change which is a strategic advantage that positions organisations not only as market leaders but an example to be emulated by others.

In his remarks, Safaricom plc, Chief Human Resources Officer, Paul Kasimu said that Safaricom has taken many strides over the years to get to its current level as a company, adding that in order to help fight mental illness, individuals should first fix themselves before helping others.

He advised other organisations to come up with clinics and wellness check centers that will help their employees to open up and speak their minds to encourage mental well-being.

Via the Kenya News Agency(KNA)