Comedian Terence has provided some insight into the recent discord between his wife, Milly Chebby, and her former best friend, actress Jackie Matubia.

While their rift happened in July 2023, the former besties decided to announce it publicly in October 2023, prompted by Matubia’s conspicuous absence from Chebby’s traditional wedding.

In a Commentator 254 interview, Terence and Chebby made it clear that they bear no ill feelings towards the Zora actress. Terence emphasized that, despite the family issues they are currently grappling with, it does not make them adversaries.

“Let me say this, there are issues that are present as a family. Today, when me and my wife disagree, she is still my wife. It cannot change.

“So if someone is your sister and you have a disagreement, you are still sisters. Maybe the difference is that you can take a break while you decide what made you have issues in the first place and how you go about the issue and solve it,” the comedy content creator said.

In response to the fallout, Matubia had indicated that the couple had alleged she had a negative character. She questioned the need for her defense when they had already portrayed her as someone with a bad heart and without a husband.

But Terence and Milly clarified that they never criticized Matubia for not having a husband.

“However, if there is a video where my wife and I said she doesn’t have a husband, I would request it to be shared. But please don’t attribute something to us that hasn’t come from our mouths,” Terence said.

“It is normal for families to have issues and for people to be apart for some time so that they can treasure each other later in life.

“We are still friends. Where we are in life, we are not here to wish anybody ill. We speak blessings and prosperity. You came into my life, and I am grateful for whatever impact you brought into it.”

“Also, there are many secrets that we still keep because we promised ourselves when we were friends that they would remain as such… There is a lot we haven’t said, but we love our sister.” The YouTubers said.