President William Ruto announced a collaboration between Kenya and the Grammy Awards during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Ruto said that prominent film and television studios in Hollywood, USA, would soon start filming and producing movies in Kenya.

“The renowned Grammy Awards have entered into a partnership with us, and starting in January, Hollywood’s innovation studios will commence shooting multiple movies here in Kenya.” Ruto announced.

The President emphasized that this collaboration aligns with his vision to empower innovation and the creative and film industry.

In September, Kenya finalized the agreement in Los Angeles, California, to welcome Hollywood Invention Studios to Kenya.

As part of the Hollywood deal, Invention Studios will actively promote Kenya as a prime filming destination, undertake the production of multiple movies within Kenya, and extend support to the Talanta Hela Initiative.

“The deal will see e-Talanta become a global platform for Kenyan and African creative content. It will help in growing talents and promoting the protection of Kenyan creatives’ intellectual property and access to royalties,” Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba, announced in September.

Moreover, the Invention Studios agreement will serve as a platform for the global marketing of Kenya and its products.

This collaboration will also enable the provision of master class clinics for creative professionals, create employment opportunities during movie productions, strengthen capacity development for individuals in the creative sector, and elevate the capabilities of the Kenya film school.

