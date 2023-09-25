Kenya has finalized an agreement in Los Angeles, California, to welcome Hollywood Invention Studios to Kenya.

The announcement of this deal was made by Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba, on Saturday. This announcement came a day after another agreement was reached with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to establish an office in Nairobi, aiming to promote basketball in the region.

As part of the Hollywood deal, Invention Studios will actively promote Kenya as a prime filming destination, undertake the production of multiple movies within Kenya, and extend support to the Talanta Hela Initiative.

“The deal will see e-Talanta become a global platform for Kenyan and African creative content. It will help in growing talents and promoting the protection of Kenyan creatives’ intellectual property and access to royalties,” a statement released by Ababu’s office read in part.

Furthermore, the Invention Studios agreement will serve as a platform for the global marketing of Kenya and its products.

This partnership will also facilitate the provision of master class clinics for creative professionals, generate employment opportunities during movie productions, enhance capacity development for individuals in the creative sector, and elevate the capabilities of the Kenya film school.

“The ultimate goal is to elevate Kenya to the continental hub for filming commerce in Africa,” Ababu added.

With the agreement now finalized, Invention Studios has undertaken preparations to start filming in Kenya.

In addition to signing this agreement, Hollywood has also pledged to offer consulting support for Kenya’s YouthConneckt Summit. The main focus of the summit, scheduled for December 8th to 12th in Nairobi, will revolve around the Film Incentive Framework.

This significant agreement was witnessed by Kenya’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Ted Kwakwa, and renowned Hollywood agent Ozi Menakaya.