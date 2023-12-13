Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o will lead the jury at Berlin’s International Film Festival in February, organizers announced on Monday.

The event marks Europe’s inaugural major cinema showcase of the year.

The Berlinale, as the event is otherwise known, noted that Lupita Nyong’o, 40, would be the first black person in its 74-year history to preside over the panel responsible for selecting the winners of the prestigious Golden and Silver Bear top prizes.

Scheduled from Feb. 15-25, the 74th Berlinale marks the final term for the current leadership duo, executive director Mariette Rissenbeek, and artistic director Carlo Chatrian.

In a joint statement, Rissenbeek and Chatrian expressed their excitement about Nyong’o’s appointment as the jury president.

“Lupita Nyong’o embodies what we like in cinema: versatility in embracing different projects, addressing different audiences and consistency to one idea that is quite recognisable in her characters, as diverse as they may look. We are happy and proud that she has accepted our invitation to be the jury president of the 74th Berlinale,” they said.

The Film festival is set to reveal a new director to succeed Rissenbeek and Chatrian following the conclusion of the 74th edition.

The Kenyan-Mexican actor, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2014, shared on her Instagram, “Excited to announce that I have been named Jury President for the upcoming Berlin Film Festival!”

