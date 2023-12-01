Nuru Okanga has finally disclosed his results from the recently published Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

Having previously kept his KCPE scores under wraps, the vocal supporter of ODM leader Raila Odinga disclosed to his lawyer, Emmanuel Kibet, at the Milimani Law Courts that he achieved a score of 320 marks out of a possible 500 in the final Class 8 examinations.

During recent media interviews, the 32-year-old aspiring politician refrained from disclosing the marks he obtained in the KCPE results, which were released by CS Education Ezekiel Machogu on November 23, 2023.

However, when he appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina on Thursday, Okanga was forced to let the cat out of the bag.

While standing in the dock, the magistrate delved into Okanga’s educational history.

Onyina inquired, “Which school did you attend?” to which Okanga responded, “Mumias Muslim Primary School in Kakamega County.”

The magistrate continued, “Which secondary school have you been admitted to?” Okanga replied, “I am yet to receive my Form One admission letter.”

Following this question-and-answer session, Nuru Okanga was escorted away from the dock before his lawyer Kibet approached him to inquire about the marks he had attained in the KCPE.

“What was your score in the KCPE?” inquired Kibet.

Okanga responded, “320 marks.”

Okanga is facing accusations of posting disparaging remarks about President William Ruto on his social media platform.