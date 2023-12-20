Azimio leader Raila Odinga has personally apologized to Rwanda for the controversial remarks made by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, which seemed to criticize Rwanda’s governance style.

During an appearance on Citizen TV’s Monday Report show, Murkomen said Rwanda operates as an autocracy, emphasizing that whatever the President says is considered the law.

Murkomen insisted that Kenya should not be compared to Rwanda in terms of development, affirming that Kenya operates as a democracy.

“You cannot compare the political situation in Rwanda and the size of the country with our country and our democracy,” Murkomen said.

The Transport Minister added: “The other day I announced that we want to retest drivers but what happened…people caused chaos, went to court… For every decision you make in this country (Kenya) you must go through a proposal then Parliament then public participation. Then after you go through all the processes you go through the court and that is our country.”

In a Tuesday statement, Odinga accused the CS of employing “intemperate and undiplomatic language” against Rwanda.

“Yesterday, we opened another war with Rwanda through a cabinet secretary using intemperate and undiplomatic language against this friendly neighbouring member of the East African Community. Statecraft and diplomacy require a different and more sophisticated etiquette beyond expensive watches, suits and walking sticks,” said the former Prime Minster.

Rwanda Not A Small Country

The Opposition Leader also pointed out Murkomen’s assertion that Rwanda is a small country, comparable only to Kajiado County in Kenya.

“The coarse language used against the great country and friendly people of Rwanda is most unfortunate. Rwanda is the size of Switzerland and is bigger than Singapore. It is not the size that makes nations but the vision and leadership. To our Rwandese brothers and sisters, we apologize for the sins of a regime intoxicated by power and corruption,” Raila said.

The ODM Party leader further castigated President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration emphasizing that statecraft and diplomacy demand a distinct and more sophisticated etiquette.

“As a party, we are concerned and disturbed by the direction Kenya Kwanza regime is taking on the global stage. Our country will pay a steep price for this Kenya Kwanza recklessness.”