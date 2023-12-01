Nuru Maloba Okanga has been accused of insulting President William Ruto on November 20, 2023.

On Thursday, November 30, Okanga faced charges of disseminating false information on his YouTube channel, Riba News. The accusations stem from a video he allegedly circulated with the caption “Nuru Okanga on Fire,” where he purportedly used derogatory language, insulting the Head of State.

The prosecution alleged that Okanga intentionally disseminated abusive information, fully aware of its falsity, in a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of a state officer and with the intent to incite a breach of the peace.

When he appeared before Mlimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, the Bunge la Wananchi member denied the charges brought against him.

City lawyer Emmanuel Kibet, acting on behalf of the aspiring politician, informed the court that Okanga, being married with three children, posed no flight risk.

The prosecution did not object to Okanga’s bail application.

He was granted cash bail of Sh10,000 and detained in the court cells while his relatives arranged to pay the prescribed amount.

The case was scheduled for mention on December 13, 2023, for pre-trial investigation.

The Chief Magistrate directed the prosecution to furnish the accused with witness statements to facilitate the preparation of his defense.

The court expects to hear testimony from four witnesses.