The Moja Expressway company has officially availed The Nairobi Expressway App through which motorists can access essential services.

On Tuesday, Moja announced the availability of the app for download on both Android and iPhone platforms.

The App allows users to check account balances, access mini-statements, track expenditures, navigate seamlessly using Google Maps, and receive real-time updates.

The Nairobi Expressway App is now available on Google Play and App Store. Allowing users to check account balances, access mini-statements, track expenditure, navigate smoothly using Google Maps and get real time updates.#Expressway #MojaExpresswayco #app #NEW #JamhuriDay2023 pic.twitter.com/XcLlXMMYWY — MOJA Expressway Company (@mojaexpressway) December 12, 2023

Expressway users can now access most services through their phones without having to visit the main service center at Nairobi Expressway Plaza along Mombasa Road.

In August, Expressway users began making payments and accessing services through a new shortcode USSD code (*819#) for expressway services.

Upon dialing *819# on the mobile phone, a message appears on the screen, saying, “Welcome to the Nairobi Expressway! Please register to continue.” Users are then presented with three options: Top Up ETC, Top Up MTC, Register, or Exit.

Subsequently, users are guided through several steps based on the selected option.