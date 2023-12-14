Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has warned drug barons, dealers, and individuals selling illicit brews that their days are numbered.

Speaking at SOT Technical Institute in Bomet, the spouse of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua emphasized that those who are destroying the lives of children by selling them drugs and lethal brews must cease their activities.

“Those who sell poison to you are trying to make money. How I pray that you make them poor. And we are serving them notice. Any person who sells those poisons is a murderer,” she told the students of the institute.

Pastor Dorcas added: “They can engage in better businesses. We cannot sit and watch people sell poisons to our children, kill other people’s children, and we watch as a generation perish.”

Dorcas embarked on a tour of Bomet County, during which she inaugurated the Bomet Treatments and Rehabilitation Centre at Koiwa Hospital. Additionally, she welcomed the first cohort of 100 addicts who voluntarily enrolled in the rehabilitation program.

Two weeks ago, Pastor Dorcas announced plans to collaborate with medical facilities under national and county governments to allocate a ward specifically for the rehabilitation of drug and alcohol addicts.

She observed that even with the combined capacity of both public and private rehabilitation centers, the country is still unable to accommodate the high number of individuals seeking treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

“We intend to pursue the Ministry of Health in national and county government hospitals to be able to open a ward in their facilities where we can rehabilitate the youths,” Dorcas at the Ihururu Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre in Tetu in Nyeri.

Pastor Dorcas additionally disclosed that her office will be pursuing collaboration with the national health insurer to expand its coverage to include rehabilitation and treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.