Congolese Soukous and Rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide has reiterated his commitment to providing an electrifying performance at his peace concert this Saturday, as promised to his Kenyan fans.

Olomide, through his lawyers, refuted the claims that the concert might face cancellation in response to threats indicating alleged unpaid debts to a local promoter from a canceled 2016 concert.

“The event organiser stands resolute in dismissing the baseless allegations recently brought to light. The accusations brought against Koffi Olomide have been thoroughly reviewed and found to be frivolous, vexatious, and without merit or substance,” Conrad Law Advocates said in a press release Thursday evening.

Aces & Light Company Limited is the organizer of the ‘Koffi Olomide Live – The Peace Concert.’

Organizers Own Rights to the Koffi Olomide Live – The Peace Concert

Following allegations by Nsana Productions that Olomide breached contractual terms for a March 2016 concert, demanding a refund along with accrued interest, the law firm clarified that Aces & Light Company Limited is the sole owner of the rights to the ‘Koffi Olomide Live – The Peace Concert,’ with no affiliation to third parties.

“Despite the unfortunate attempts to disrupt the widely publicised peace concert, we wish to confirm with utmost confidence that the highly anticipated concert will proceed as planned on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at ASK Dome in Nairobi Showground. The event promises an unparalleled experience for all attendees,” Conrad Law Advocates added.

Aces & Light Company Limited affirmed their unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in all their endeavors.

“We value the support and trust of our patrons and partners and we assure you that the quality and success of our events will not be compromised.”

Upon his arrival in Kenya at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday, Koffi Olomide expressed his eagerness to entertain his Kenyan fans to the best of his ability during the concert.

“I’m more than excited and I can’t wait to be on stage and perform for the people of Kenya. I’m very very happy to be here,” he said.

Adding: “This is also my country, part of my life is also in Kenya, I would like to tell my fans to advocate for peace and love.”

Tickets are currently available for purchase through ticketyetu.com. Revelers will be charged Sh6,000 for advance tickets, and Sh7,500 at the gate. VIP tickets are also available at a rate of Sh25,000.