It’s been almost a year since the esteemed media personality Catherine Kasavuli passed away, with her son, Martin Kasavuli, revealing his plans to commemorate his late mother.

The late Kasavuli succumbed to cancer aged 60 at the Kenyatta National Hospital on December 29.

RELATED – Catherine Kasavuli: 6 Lessons I’ve Learned From Cancer Battle

Martin plans to mark the first anniversary by contributing to a charitable cause in honor of Kenya’s first live news anchor. He said he intends to honor his mother’s legacy through a series of meaningful activities.

Martin disclosed that he has been working on a small documentary dedicated to his late mother, timed to coincide with the upcoming anniversary.

The documentary will be released in support of Catherine Kasavuli’s foundation with a month-long focus on fundraising for a hospital to benefit needy children who have been unwell.

“Been feeling unwell, doctor and someone close advised me to take some rest, so I’m currently trying to do that, but man’s gotta hustle…I shot a small documentary on mom, it being her anniversary month, so yeah, there’s that that I’ll be sharing soon in support of her foundation,” he announced via social media.

This announcement comes a month after Martin Kasavuli marked October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by celebrating the memory of his beloved mother.