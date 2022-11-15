Seasoned TV newscaster Catherine Kasavuli says she has picked up some vital life lessons in the months following her cancer diagnosis.

Kasavuli, Kenya’s first live news anchor, only went public about her battle with cervical cancer last week as she appealed for blood donation.

Through social media, Kasavuli said the last one month had not been easy. The KBC news anchor had been admitted to the Private Wing at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

“Last one month has been crazy for me, I want to take this moment and appreciate my family, colleagues, doctors and the Catherine Kasavuli foundation,” she said.

“To special people that have come forth to donate blood, may God bless you, may He enrich your beautiful souls, may He meet with the desires of your heart. To special souls that are contributing towards my medical bill, I love you so much and God bless you,” she wrote.

Adding: “It’s not an easy journey but I believe in God’s faithfulness and breakthrough. To anyone fighting the same struggle – I love you, we shall overcome, life is a beautiful thing and we shall live to tell our stories.”

On Monday, the 60-year-old newscaster took to social media to share 6 life lessons she has learned in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.

She wrote:

Lessons I’ve learnt last couple of months;

– Your family is all you got at the end of the day, make peace with them, and try to be in good books with them. Even if you feel otherwise.

– Always depend on your Higher Power, and pray for as much as you can, at least while you have the strength.

– If you have at least 2 friends or colleagues you can always count on, appreciate them. They’re very rare.

– Don’t lose hope, keep on believing, hope courageously.

– Love your body, treasure it.

– Finally, always do good, it will always come back to you, eventually.