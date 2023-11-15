A woman is facing charges in connection with the death of her boyfriend during a sexual encounter at his residence in Baba Dogo estate, Ruaraka, Nairobi, on September 22.

Winfred Mueni, a 28-year-old married woman, has been charged with the manslaughter of 30-year-old Titus Njoroge Kimani.

Mueni is accused of unlawfully causing the death of Kimani, who lost consciousness before being hurried to a hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The sequence of events began the previous night when Mueni had gone to a club to check if her husband of two years was there. She found him among a group making funeral arrangements.

After the meeting concluded around 1 am, Mueni’s husband left her at the bar with friends and went home. Shortly after, her boyfriend Kimani arrived at the same bar, and they continued drinking together.

The court heard that after leaving the club, Mueni reached home around 3 am, where she found her husband asleep. They later woke up and had breakfast around 6 am, after which her husband left for a funeral in Limuru, Kiambu County.

Mueni reportedly left the house at approximately 7 am to go to her boyfriend’s house in Baba Dogo.

According to Mueni’s statement to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kimani began experiencing difficulty breathing, coughing, and weakness during their intimate encounter. She told the detectives that his condition worsened, and he collapsed on her, with his head hitting the bed’s frame before losing consciousness.

In a state of urgency, Mueni sought help by calling Kimani’s colleagues, who arrived and found him unconscious and naked. They rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, the colleagues and relatives of the deceased accompanied Ms. Mueni to the Ruaraka police station, where they reported the matter and she was subsequently taken into custody.

The State Prosecutions Office has charged Mueni under the “last seen with” doctrine, asserting that she was the last known person to be with the deceased before his demise.

Ms. Mueni pleaded not guilty to the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani at the Makadar Law Courts.

Magistrate Okwani granted release on a bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of a similar amount. The case is scheduled for mention on February 22, with the hearing set to commence on May 30, 2024.

The prosecution has identified a used condom found at the bedside and the postmortem report of the deceased as the primary exhibits in the case against Mueni. Additionally, her husband is listed as a key witness in the proceedings.

Kimani’s relatives, who saw Ms. Mueni entering his house, and his colleagues who responded after she called for help, are also included in the list of witnesses for the case.