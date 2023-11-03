Azimio leader Raila Odinga attended the State House banquet in honor of King Charles III because of his relationship with the monarch, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has said.

Osotsi asserted that Raila attended the banquet as a guest of King Charles, not at the invitation of President William Ruto. He criticized Kenya Kwanza affiliates, stating that they were “unnecessarily excited” about Raila’s visit to State House.

“State House is not Ruto’s home; it is not a UDA office. State House is the property of Kenyans and belongs to Kenya; it does not belong to an individual. Everyone has a right to visit,” Osotsi stated on Citizen TV’s Daybreak show.

The Senator said Raila was invited to the banquet by Neil Wigan, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kenya.

“On October 12 … that is when the ambassador invited Raila officially to meet the king. Raila Odinga was not in State House courtesy of the invitation of William Ruto or any UDA people,” said Osotsi.

“He was there as a guest of the king, a leader of the opposition and a friend of the royal family.”

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also addressed the issue, saying Raila’s presence at State House was a protocol matter that should not be a cause for concern.

“Some of us are on a standing list; we would be invited, in the event of an important state guest, like his Majesty, King Charles, and it should not be seen beyond that,” Kalonzo said.