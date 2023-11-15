The government has rescinded the recently revised fees for identification and immigration documents, as published in the gazette notice on November 7, 2023

In a special notice Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki revoked the charges, fees, and levies associated with immigration and citizen services to facilitate public participation on the issue.

However, the CS indicated that the revised immigration services fees would come into effect on January 1, 2024.

“The intended revised charges, fees and levies are informed by the need for Kenya’s self-reliance in financing the National Budget, to wean the Country from unsustainable debt that poses grave threats to our sovereignty and the dignity of future generations.

“The new intended charges, fees and levies have been adjusted to accommodate views of the public already received following the publication of the revoked Gazette Notices,” read the notice in part.

In the revised Gazette Notice, the government has introduced minimal changes, retaining most of the charges for services such as passport applications, and death and birth certificates, as initially published on November 7, 2023.

The notable change pertains to the application for national IDs. The government had planned to raise the fee for first-time ID applications to Sh.1,000, but it has now revised it downwards to Sh.300.

Similarly, the fee for replacing lost IDs has been adjusted to Sh.1,000 instead of the initially proposed Sh.2,000.

CS Kindiki has directed the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services to carry out and conclude public participation for the new fees by December 10, 2023.