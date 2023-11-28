On Monday, November 27, a court heard that Osman Khalif, an aide to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, was found in an unconscious state in Dandora, Nairobi, on November 21.

Reportedly, the former South C MCA was abducted by five gunmen within a Westlands mall, with the assailants using a double-cabin vehicle. His wife, Yasmin Osman, stated that he was last seen outside Sarit Centre Mall on November 10.

In court, lawyer Duncan Okatch informed Justice Chacha Mwita that his client was found on the night of November 21.

“He was unconscious. Upon receiving medical attention, it’s when his identity was clarified the following day,” said Okatch.

“Where is this person? What happened?” posed the Judge.

Okatch clarified that Osman is in good health, having been discharged from Mama Lucy after receiving treatment.

“He is now free,” the lawyer added.

The court was informed that a report had been filed at Parklands police station, notifying the officers of Osman’s ‘release.’

Okatch requested additional time from the court to discuss the next steps in the case. However, the investigative bodies expressed a desire for the matter to be withdrawn.

In his concluding instructions, the Judge stated, “Given that he has been located and is alive, this case will be mentioned on December 6 for additional directions, allowing the petitioner’s lawyer to determine the next course of action.”

Last week Wednesday, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi met with Osman following his purported release from captives.

Accompanied by a photo of himself and Osman taken after a meeting in his office, Ahmednasir pointed fingers at an unnamed politician, suggesting their involvement in Osman’s kidnapping.

In a post on X platform (formerly Twitter), Ahmednasir asserted that the unidentified politician had dispatched a group of rogue police officers to abduct and subject Osman to torture, without disclosing the specific reasons behind these actions.

“Osman visited me in my law chambers today and narrated his heart-wrenching ordeal. They held him for 8 days and tortured him brutally,” said Ahmednasir.

“Apparently, this powerful politician has special policemen from his tribe under his command and are independent of the normal police command structure.”