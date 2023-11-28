National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah levied allegations against former President Uhuru Kenyatta, asserting that he is responsible for the division among leaders regarding the results of the national dialogue talks.

This comes in the wake of Opposition leaders challenging the recommendations put forth by the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO). Martha Karua, the former Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate, and former Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa contended that the proposals fall short of addressing the pressing issues faced by Kenyans.

The Committee unveiled its final report to the public on Saturday.

In a Monday post on Twitter(X), Ichung’wah pointed a finger at Uhuru Kenyatta for meddling with the government’s efforts to reform the nation, labeling him “the talks saboteur.”

“Well, There it is on the talks saboteur. TWO MEETINGS to scuttle the talks!?” the Kikuyu MP wrote alongside a screengrab of Monday’s Daily Nation.

“Uhuru Kenyatta, You served the country as President for ten years. The greatest honor a nation can bestow on any citizen. While at it, You destroyed our ECONOMY and nation through State Capture. What else do you want??? Why scuttle that which is attempting to fix your MESS?” Ichungwah posed.

The Kikuyu MP advised the former president to concentrate on his retirement.

“Can’t you let those with the temerity and intellect to fix your mess do it in peace? Your fear that others may and will succeed where you failed is the height of PETTINESS. When we succeed, Kenyans will be the WINNERS, not those you hate to see succeed. Live with it!” Ichung’wah concluded.