The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA) has stepped forward to support Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza amid the recent impeachment proceedings.

FIDA-Kenya Chairperson Nancy Ikinu expressed apprehension about the challenges faced by the first-time governor in a statement released on Wednesday. She assured their backing and offered legal representation for Governor Mwangaza in both the Senate and the courts.

The Federation referenced the 2022 General Election agenda, which champions the two-thirds gender rule in favor of women. They asserted that the effort to remove Kawira contradicts women’s rights to occupy positions of power.

“As of part its mandate in promoting and advancing women’s political participation, FIDA- Kenya conducted the Vote Dada campaign and the inaugural Women Leadership Academy prior to and within the 2022 electioneering period whose clarion call was rallying the society to vote women leaders during the general elections and continues with capacity building of elected women leaders across the country,” Ikinu said.

“It is against this background that FIDA-Kenya is extremely concerned by the ongoing attacks towards you as the Governor of Meru County.”

FIDA expressed concern about Governor Kawira Mwangaza facing two impeachment attempts by Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) since her successful election in August 2022.

The women lawyers extended support to the governor to ensure that she receives fair and just treatment in both the Senate, where the impeachment proceedings would be deliberated upon, and in any legal proceedings that may follow.

FIDA stated: “In particular, we note that since your successful election in August 2022, you have faced two impeachments by Members of the County Assembly (MCAs). In line with our vision and mission as FIDA-Kenya, we write to offer you legal representation both before the Senate and the courts of law to ensure that you achieve justice in the matter.”

“Please do not hesitate to contact us in case you require any additional information or clarification,” Ikinu urged Kawira Mwangaza.

On Tuesday, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declared that the decision on the impeachment motion against the county boss will be made through a plenary session, departing from the previous practice of using a special committee.

“The impeachment motion against Kawira Mwangaza, Governor of Meru County, brought to the Senate by the County Assembly of Meru will be heard and determined by way of a Plenary. The matter will be heard and determined within 10 days. There are a total of 7 charges against the Governor,” Kingi said.