Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church is not yet cleared of charges, the State has said.

Contrary to what was reported in some sections of the media, the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) issued a statement clarifying that the case against the televangelist has not been concluded.

“Our attention has been drawn to information circulating in the media relating to the alleged closure of Mr. Ezekiel Odero’s case. Contrary to the said reports, we would like to clarify that a review of the inquiry files in respect of Mr. Odero is ongoing and no case against him has been terminated as alleged,” the ODPP said in a statement.

The ODPP explained that it had initially requested a 30-day extension of custodial orders to allow the police to complete their investigations.

However, the court rejected this application and instead granted Pastor Ezekiel Odero bond. The conditions of the bond include instructions not to interfere with witnesses and a requirement to report to investigators every week.

“At the expiry of the seven days, the DPP sought an extension of custodial orders for a further 30 days to enable the police complete investigations. The court however admitted Odero to a bond of Ksh. 1.5 million with conditions that he does not interfere with witnesses and report to the investigators on a weekly basis,” said the State prosecution.

“Upon receipt of the inquiry files, the ODPP was satisfied that the court orders facilitating investigations had already served their purpose and it was needless for Odero to keep attending court or the police station.”

The ODPP also emphasized that it will take appropriate action once the investigation is concluded.

“To this end, the office shall only decide to charge where the evidential and public interest thresholds have been met,” it said.