A court has sentenced a man found guilty of sexually assaulting his underage daughter on several occasions between 2020 and 26 August 2022 in Ndeu village within Lamu Central Sub-County in Lamu County.

The court heard that John Mureu Bonea, 48, would blindfold and rape his 12-year-old daughter after separating from his wife.

“The accused and his wife had separated, leaving the minor in the care of her grandmother, who would frequently send her to her father’s house to collect assorted food items,” said the State Prosecutor.

Later, the girl’s grandmother died, leaving her under the care of her aunt. This is when she opened up about her ordeal at the hands of her father.

The aunt took her to the Mpeketoni sub-county children’s office, which referred the matter to the area police.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution, through Counsel Rosemary Karanja, presented five witnesses to prove its case and guide the court in convicting and sentencing the accused.

Lamu Principal Magistrate Hon. Martin Wachira ruled that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. He observed that the minor suffered a lifetime mental and psychological trauma following the heinous act by her father.

The Lamu court sentenced John Mureu Bonea to 20 years in prison.