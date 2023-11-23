On Wednesday, in Gituguta, Kajiado County, a 17-year-old boy was beaten to death by an angry mob. This incident occurred after he allegedly stabbed and killed another 17-year-old boy during a dispute over a phone memory card.

A police report detailing the incident noted that David, one of the victims, went to the home of his friend Geoffrey to demand the memory card. This request led to a physical altercation between them.

During the altercation, Geoffrey, who had the memory card, fatally stabbed David on the left side of his chest, killing him on the spot.

The police report adds, “The general public, attracted by the commotion between the two, turned on the initial assailant (David) with blunt objects in a case of mob justice, leading to his death as a retaliation.”

The police have processed the scene of the crime, and the bodies of the deceased boys have been transferred to the mortuary at Saitoti Sub-county Hospital.