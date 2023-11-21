The government has called upon Kenyans to participate in a public consultation regarding the proposed new fees for Immigration and Citizen Services, scheduled to be implemented on January 1, 2024.

Julius Bitok, the Principal Secretary of Immigration, announced in a notice published in a local newspaper that citizens have until 5 pm on December 8 to submit their opinions.

PS Bitok specified that submissions can be delivered to Nyayo House, Ground floor, in Nairobi. Additionally, submissions will be accepted at the Regional Commissioner’s offices, County Commissioner’s offices, or Deputy County Commissioner’s offices.

For those who prefer electronic submission, emails should be sent to [email protected].

This announcement follows the government’s decision to rescind a Gazette Notice issued on November 7, 2023, which had proposed increased charges for various services, including passports, IDs, work permits, as well as birth and death certificates.