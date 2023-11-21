The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) plans to deploy speed cameras on major highways, aimed at regulating speeding and reducing road accidents by 20 percent.

KeNHA Engineer Ezekiel Fukwo states that the procurement process for the cameras is currently underway, with expectations that the project will be finalized by the coming year.

Engineer Fukwo, who oversees highway design and safety, mentioned that they have identified specific locations for the installation of speed cameras.

The authority anticipates a 20 percent reduction in accidents along the northern corridor following the installation of these cameras.

“The erection of speed cameras on our roads is projected to reduce road accidents by 20 percent every year by curbing excessive speeding that has been attributed to increased fatalities,” said Fukwo.

He added that the government will roll out a five-year road blackspot strategic plan to streamline and mitigate fatal road accidents on major highways, which will be achieved through various interventions including road redesigning, erections of speed bumps, and signage among others.

Data provided by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) indicates that, as of October this year, 3,609 people have lost their lives in road accidents, compared to 3,936 deaths during the same period last year.

NTSA Director General George Njau highlighted that Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, and Nakuru counties have experienced a high number of road accidents this year, primarily attributed to drunk driving and excessive speeding.

Njau specifically flagged the Nairobi–Nakuru highway for an increase in accidents, noting that 173 people lost their lives on this route alone this year, with areas like Mai Mahiu and Gilgil registering elevated cases of fatalities.