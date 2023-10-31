Willis Raburu has resigned as the chair of the Nairobi County Festival Committee.

The media personality, who only landed the county job in July shortly after leaving Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV, announced his resignation in a statement on Monday, October 30.

In his statement, Raburu explained that his decision was informed by the urgent need for systemic change aimed at improving the efficiency of service delivery and leadership within the county.

“It is clear that to better serve the county and its residents, a more comprehensive look at existing systems is essential, which, to be fair, have already been instituted, and I wish them all the best in this regard,” Raburu said.

The TV47 presenter expressed his conviction that, through appropriate structural modifications and a shared dedication to positive transformation, the county has the potential to chart a course toward a brighter future.

Raburu expressed his gratitude to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, emphasizing that it had been a pleasure working with him.

“It has been an honor to work alongside Governor Johnson Sakaja and his administration, and I would like to express my deep gratitude for the trust and opportunity that they have extended to me during my time here,” he said.

Raburu’s resignation comes days after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) identified Nairobi county as one of several devolved units that are allegedly interfering with the revenue collection system to loot public funds.