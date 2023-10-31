Prominent lawyer Danstan Omari filed a lawsuit against Aisha Jumwa, the Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage, seeking payment for outstanding legal fees.

The lawyer claims that CS Aisha Jumwa, whom he represented in a corruption case related to the National Government Constituency Development Funds, owes him KSh 17.4 million, an amount she purportedly declined to settle.

In the legal documents filed at the Mombasa Law Court, the law firm of Musyoki and Mogaka Company Advocates is seeking Ksh 10 million as fees for handling instructions to represent Jumwa in the corruption case.

An extra Ksh 1.4 million is specified for drafting and filing submissions, notices of motion, and reviewing a letter from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Additionally, Ksh3 million is claimed for attending court proceedings and mentions.

Omari is also seeking an additional KSh 200,000 for preparing and filing a criminal revision related to a case he initiated on behalf of Jumwa three years ago. This application, dated August 28, 2020, was submitted at the High Court of Kenya to review previously issued orders.

The advocate also included KSh 550,000 for printing, binding, and telephone services.

Omari defines the case as a complex anti-corruption matter, which was subsequently dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In the case, Jumwa and seven others had been charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, money laundering, and acquisition of proceeds of crime. They allegedly embezzled CDF funds totaling KSh 19 million.