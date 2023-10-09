Prof. George Wajackoya participated as one of the guests at the Watanashati festival hosted at Kinoru Stadium in Meru on Saturday, where he urged Kenyans to embrace reconciliation as a means of fostering national unity.

Speaking to journalists during the festival, the former Presidential contender stated that his visit to the county was driven by a mission to convey the message that Kenya is a unified nation. He emphasized that everyone is free to explore any part of the country without harboring any fears.

“If you go to South Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, and any other part of the country you should feel comfortable. This issue of dividing the country into regions and backyards should have no place in modern Kenya,” he said.

The leader of the Roots Party extended thanks to President Dr. William Ruto for championing the vision of a unified nation. He appreciated the President’s commitment to ensuring that every region and community receives equitable development, regardless of their voting patterns.

“I fully support the President’s sentiments, during his ongoing visit to Nyanza region, on the need to have one Kenya, where people can all walk everywhere in this country and embrace each other as the country belongs to all of us,” said Prof. Wajackoya, who also lauded the ongoing spirit of dialogue in the country.

He added: “Whoever says that one should not get to a certain area because it belongs to a certain community and such misconceptions is living in the 14th century and should be shunned by all and sundry.”

Prof Wajackoya expressed his gratitude to the people of Meru, particularly the youth, for their support during the previous year’s presidential elections. He assured them that, despite not winning the race, he remains dedicated to advancing their aspirations and will continue to work towards their goals.

“I would also encourage the young people of Meru to use the available opportunities to build their future, fully aware that you are all part of this great country, and let nobody divide you along ethnic lines, or discriminate you in any aspect,” he implored,

Prof. Wajackoya added: “So, I am here to reconcile, to build and to provide the vision and the mission for the future of our youth.”