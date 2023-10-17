President William Ruto has urged Chinese investors to exploit opportunities in the fields of energy, water and housing in Kenya.

He said Kenya will support investors who will add value to the country’s abundant raw materials.

“Kenya presents real opportunities for investment especially in transformative areas of our economy such as energy, water and housing,” said President Ruto.

He made the remarks on Monday when he toured China’s Engineering Corporation Limited in Beijing.

The President witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and Energy China.

The MoU will optimise the flexibility and reliability of Kenya’s electrical power system; it will also cover the planning, designing, transformation and modernisation of power generation, transmission and distribution lines, and substations.

Other aspects of the MOU include unlocking the potential of renewable energy and advanced energy storage for supporting higher domestic energy sufficiency.

At the same time, the President witnessed the signing of another MoU with the Huawei corporation.

The two parties will collaborate to develop Kenya’s ICT infrastructure and promote the digitization of the transportation, e-government, education, and digital energy sectors advancing Kenya’s Digital Superhighway and Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda.

It will also help cultivate digital skills and enhance capacity building.

President Ruto praised Huawei telecommunications company for its commitment to helping Kenya accelerate its digital inclusion.

Some photos of President Ruto’s tour of China’s Engineering Corporation Limited in Beijing: