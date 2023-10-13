A court in Mombasa has ordered further detention of controversial preacher Paul Makenzie and his co-suspects.

The accused made their appearance at the Shanzu Law Courts on Thursday, where the court mandated their detention for an additional 7 days.

The next court appearance is scheduled for October 19, when further instructions on the case will be provided.

The court is expected to rule whether the 27 accused individuals will be held in custody for a period of six months as investigations into the activities of the deadly Shakahola starvation cult continue.

Lawyer Wycliffe Makasembo, representing the suspects, opposed the detention, contending that continuing to hold the accused violates their rights as suspects.

On the other hand, the prosecution, represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jami Yamina, argued before the court that the request for additional detention was justified, considering the gravity of the case.