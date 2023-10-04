No sooner had Jamal Marlow ‘Rohosafi’ undergone a hair transplant than he swallowed a balloon to shed some kilos.

In a social media update on Monday, Jimal Rohosafi indicated that he has become part of the increasing number of Kenyan celebrities who have opted for gastric bypass surgery for weight loss.

The matatu boss shared a clip of the procedure, featuring a plastic tube being inserted down his throat, with a simple caption: “Gastric balloon.”

This comes just days after the flamboyant businessman gave his 1.8 million followers on Instagram an update on his hair progress, six days after he underwent the procedure at the Iconica International Clinic in Turkey.

As you would expect, netizens who have been “Keeping Up with Jim Kardashian” and his body-improvement journey had some things to say.

Some suggested that he should try to increase his height while others lauded him for taking steps to look after himself.

We have compiled some reactions below;

Lavi Mashel commented: “Next ni kuongeza height sasa🙌”

Aniefa Jewel warned Jamal that; “Ukiendelea hivi ntakuita jimal sidika😂”

Ess Kihoney wrote: “Men taking care of themselves should be a thing 👏👏🔥🙌”

Daniel Mutiso prophesied, “Kidogo kidogo atakua plastic”

Anitha Shayo suggested: “Mwanaume una hangaika wewe😮😮😂😂 si uingie gym kama wanaume wenzio looh.”

“😂😂Amira amemotivate mtu,” said Cylyn BD, in reference to Jamal’s ex-wife Amira, who also underwent a similar weight loss procedure sometime last year.

Another IG user, Njoki Ess, asked Jamal, “Why are you insecure about your looks? 😂”

Sabinah quipped: “Umeamua kuwa kama Bobrisky(Nigerian transgender woman)? 😂😂 can’t wait to see your BBL😂”

Mamu Tunda wondered: “Waah huwezi ngoja nywele imee?”

Lucy Gatwiri added: “Ongeza mjulus bas juu umeamua ni full body makeover.”

Shi Betty pointed out some irony, writing: “Weeeh venye uliingilia Amira anga amefanya nini ndo aloose weight kumbe hadi wewe u really needed it😅😅😅😅😅”

Tbaby suggested a height increase surgery: “Sasa wakufanyie surgery ya kuongeza height sasa ufikie rapudo 👏👏”

S.queen simply wrote: “Jimal Kardashian.”