The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) has announced a 24-hour suspension of water supply starting from Thursday at 6 a.m. until Friday at 12 p.m.

In a public notice on Tuesday, NWSC explained that the shutdown is necessitated by a leakage issue, which will result in the complete shutdown of operations at the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant in Gatundu North, Kiambu County.

The shutdown will also include planned maintenance at the Kiambu reservoir, in anticipation of the expected El Niño phenomenon during the short rains in October 2023.

“There is a major leakage on the raw water pipeline from between Matara Raw Water Chamber and Ngethu Water Treatment Plant which will necessitate a complete shutdown of Ngethu Water Treatment Plant,

“Whilst every effort will be made to restore the supply of water as soon as possible, we request all customers in the affected areas to use water sparingly during the period of interruption,” NWSC said.

List of Nairobi estates to experience water shortage

The water supply shutdown will impact several Nairobi estates, including the Central Business District (CBD), the University of Nairobi main campus, Coca-Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), EPZ-Athi River, Mlolongo area, Gatundu, and Kiambu towns.

The entirety of the Industrial area, as well as locations along Juja Road such as Mlango Kubwa, the whole of Mathare, Eastleigh Airforce Base, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani, and Eastleigh, have also been listed.

Other affected regions include adjacent areas along Naivasha Road and Kikuyu Road, Kawangware, Riruta/Satellite, Uthiru, and Ndwaru Road.

The water shortage will also impact estates along James Gichuru Road, Langata Road, and Waiyaki Way, including Riverside, Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, and Kileleshwa.

Areas along Mombasa Road, including South B, South C, and surrounding neighborhoods such as the Embakasi Area, are also expected to experience water shortages.

Additional areas set to experience water shortages include Madaraka, Karen, Lang’ata, Kibra, and neighboring regions along Lang’ata Road.

Other affected zones comprise areas along Jogoo Road, such as Maringo, Buru Buru, and the surrounding estates, including Bahati.

Along Outer-ring Road, residents in areas like Baba Dogo, Dandora, Dandora KCC factory, (47) Umoja Estate 1 and 2, Donholm, Fedha, Tassia, Avenue Park, and Nyayo Embakasi will also be affected.

Further, along Kangundo Road, places like Ruai, Kayole, Komarock estate, Mwiki, and Njiru will not be spared.

Along Thika Road, the water shortage will affect Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks, Kasarani, Mwiki, Kahawa Sukari, Garden Estate, and Thome estate.

Estates along Limuru Road, including Parklands, Ngara, Aga Khan Hospital, University of Nairobi – School of Law, City Park Area, Gigiri, United Nations – Gigiri, and Muthaiga, are also included on the list.