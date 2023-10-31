Khaligraph Jones has brushed off criticism from a portion of his online fans who commented on his nearly completed mansion.

The successful rapper shared updates on the construction of his extravagant residence in Karen, Nairobi, over the weekend.

“We will get there soon InshaAllah,” Khaligraph Jones expressed.

However, the mansion drew unfavorable comments from some online users, with comparisons to a mall and remarks suggesting it resembled apartments or a level 4 hospital. Some even humorously suggested it could rival Tanzania’s state house.

On Monday, the 33-year-old ‘Minimal Pressure’ hitmaker hit back indicating he was unfazed by the criticism.

In a social media update, Khaligraph said he is focused on ensuring the completion of his house, and questioned why certain individuals took offense at his progress.

“Wacha nitafute pesa nimalize nyumba. Sikujua mjengo unaeza patia watu wengine content. Nitawachokesha sana lol,” he said.

Loosely translated: (Let me make money to finish building my house. I didn’t know construction could provide content for other people. I’ll tire you a lot, lol)

Khaligraph started the construction of his mansion in February of last year. His wife, Georgina Muteti, shared images on February 7, 2022, showcasing workers digging the foundation for their house on social media.

In a past interview, Khaligraph Jones explained why he shows off his mansion, saying he takes pride in his success considering all the odds he has had to overcome.

He also seeks to inspire upcoming artistes and motivate his colleagues to invest when they are still relevant.

“I show my successes because it’s something that wasn’t shown by guys who were here before us.

“I’m building a home to show other musicians that it’s good to invest because, with this industry, things can change, but if you have a place to call home where you don’t pay rent, it’s safe for the family,” he said.

Khali also admitted he is putting up the house at his own pace because of financial constraints.

“I’m building it at my own pace because I don’t have all that money, but mimi sijengi nyumba za ufala, najenga nyumba noma. (But either way, I’m not building just any house I’m working on a mega house).”

“It’s massive with many bedrooms. Najisukuma,” he said.

Khali also said he wants to inspire his fans that nothing is impossible if one sets their mind to it.

“I’m striving to have one of the best just to show the people that this thing is possible because 10 years ago, I didn’t have a place to call home. Mimi nilikuwa naishi Dandora being housed by someone na nilikuwa nalala kwa kiti. So my mansion is to show people that nothing is impossible,” he said.