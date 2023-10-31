Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has reassured parents that the Ministry has no intentions of raising school fees for secondary schools.

This comes in response to reports suggesting a proposal to raise school fees for Form One learners joining high school in the academic year 2023/2024, a move that drew criticism from parents and various leaders.

Speaking in Kikuyu while overseeing the commencement of KCPE and KPSEA exams alongside President William Ruto on Monday, CS Machogu affirmed that the school fees for secondary schools would remain unchanged until further notice.

“Also to assure Kenyans that your government is not increasing the fees when they go to Form One and all of them who are here are going to be placed in Form One,” said Machogu.

The Minister highlighted that national secondary schools and extra county schools charge an annual fee of Sh53,000 whereas learners in county secondary schools pay Sh45,000.

“It is Ksh. 53,000 for national schools and extra-county schools and Ksh.45,000 for county schools and it is going to remain as such.”

CS Machogu also assured that there are enough spaces available for Form One placements in high schools throughout the country.

A total of 1,282,574 Grade 6 learners are currently taking the KPSEA exam, while 1,415,315 candidates are participating in the final KCPE exam. The examinations are scheduled to span three days, concluding on Wednesday, November 1.