Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to critics who called him out for comments he made in February, asserting that the Kenya Kwanza administration would prioritize those who voted for President Willaim Ruto.

Addressing the audience on Sunday in Nandi County during a fundraiser at the Kapsabet ACK church, the Deputy President emphasized that he was steadfast in his stance, even quoting the Bible to back his claims.

“The matter of saying those who voted (for this government) be looked after is Biblical. What I am asking is within the Bible,” he said.

DP Gachagua cited Galatians 6:10, which reads: “So then, as we have the opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith. Therefore, whenever we have the opportunity, we should do good to everyone—especially to those in the family of faith.”

The DP reiterated that safeguarding the interests of those who voted in the Kenya Kwanza administration is his responsibility, and he intends to continue doing so.

He pointed an accusatory finger at the media, rejecting allegations of a rift between him and President Ruto.

“It is in the Bible; not my words. I want to tell these people, don’t waste your time, there will be no division in this government. President William Ruto and I talk the same language. We consult, agree, and move on,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua clarified that his Mt Kenya unity initiative is strategically designed to secure a resounding victory for President Ruto in the next general election. He said their goal is to incorporate additional regions into their political strategy for the 2027 plan.