Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday afternoon arrived in Brussels, Belgium for a three-day official visit.

DP Gachagua is representing President William Ruto at the Gateway Forum on Digital Innovation, Green Energy, Transport, Healthcare and Education and is accompanied by his Spouse, H.E Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

The DP held an engagement with Kenyans living in Belgium later on Tuesday.

The Global Gateway Forum hosted by the European Commission in the Capital, Brussels aims to strengthen relations between the European Union (EU) and its partners, including Kenya, in key sectors such as digital innovation, green energy, transport, healthcare and education.

On the sidelines, the Deputy President will hold talks with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on boosting bilateral ties between Kenya and the EU.

As part of his efforts to seek better market for Kenyan coffee, the Deputy President will engage various actors.

Gachagua will also meet with Kenyans living in Belgium, at Tangla Hotel in Brussels.

The Deputy President will extend his travel to Germany for other engagements on Coffee, Climate Change, Renewable Energy, among others.

He will also meet the Kenyan Diaspora in Germany, at The Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.