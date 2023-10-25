Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs and Sports, Ababu Namwamba, on Tuesday visited veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela at his residence in Nairobi to check on his health condition.

According to a ministry statement, the CS awarded Mbotela with the Hongera Award and a cash prize of Ksh.1 million in recognition of “his contribution to the nation.”

“The CS and the legendary broadcaster, famed for his ‘Je Huu Ni Uungwana’ program, reminisced the good old times in radio broadcasting, especially in sports commentary.

“CS Ababu thanked the broadcaster for his contribution to radio broadcast in the country, adding that his name was firmly etched in the history of our nation,” read the statement.

The Minister praised the esteemed broadcaster for his role in nurturing and mentoring numerous journalists in the country today.

CS @AbabuNamwamba today visited the legendary broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela in his home, in Nairobi, where he took time to check on the health of the reknowned broadcaster, present him with his Hongera Award and KES 1 million in recognition for his contribution to the nation. pic.twitter.com/J18ilyWjz3 — Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (@moyasa_ke) October 24, 2023

The CS and the legendary broadcaster, famed for his ‘Je Huu Ni Uungwana’ program, reminiscenced the good old times in radio broadcasting, especially in sports commentary. pic.twitter.com/mayUiKKFCo — Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (@moyasa_ke) October 24, 2023

CS Ababu thanked the broadcaster for his contribution to radio broadcast in the country, adding that his name was firmly etched in the history of our nation. pic.twitter.com/i2MHLFXhSW — Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (@moyasa_ke) October 24, 2023

He lauded Mr. Mbotela’s mentorship to so many journalists in Kenya and reserved special praise for him for nurturing and showing them the way. pic.twitter.com/leq8U1ix38 — Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (@moyasa_ke) October 24, 2023



