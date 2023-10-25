The National Dialogue Committee has initiated the deliberation process to address the issue of the soaring cost of living.

Co-chaired by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the committee has resolved to invite experts starting next week. Their goal is to seek expert input in analyzing the numbers and formulating proposals to alleviate the burden currently borne by Kenyans.

Speaking in Nakuru’s Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge, Ichung’wah said the discussions on the high cost of living are scheduled to commence on October 31st at the Bomas of Kenya.

The Kikuyu MP at the same time announced that the Committee has directed its technical team to start drafting bills that will implement the points of agreement reached between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio during the ongoing discussions.

Ichung’wah said the committee has reached consensus on several matters, including the auditing of elections, and they are currently devising the appropriate instruments for implementation.

Furthermore, they have concurred on the establishment of two new roles in the Executive—the Official Opposition Leader and the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The Majority Leader clarified that these positions are designed to augment inclusivity and accountability within the governance system.

Ichung’wah emphasized that addressing the cost of living is a complex issue that cannot be resolved in a single sitting.

He explained that the committee is in the process of identifying immediate, medium, and long-term solutions.

Ichung’wah highlighted that they have received an extension approval from both the Senate and National Assembly, granting them an additional 30 days from October 28 to November 28.

Kalonzo on his part underscored that the Azimio team considers the cost of living a top priority. He affirmed their commitment to advocate for legislative measures aimed at alleviating the burden on Kenyans by eliminating certain taxes. He expressed concern for the hardships faced by Kenyans and pledged their best efforts to address the matter.

“I want to disabuse people of this notion that the issue of cost of living has been put on the back burner. Cost of living is a heavy matter that will require serious sacrifices in terms of taking legislative actions to remove certain taxes,” said the Wiper leader.

He added: “We have started discussion on this important matter. We know that Kenyans across the political divide are feeling the heat of the cost of living and I want to assure Kenyans that we are dealing with it head-on.”