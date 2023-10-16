An Administration Police Service (APS) policewoman has been arrested on charges of fatally shooting her husband in the midst of a domestic altercation on the outskirts of Eldoret town.

The incident unfolded on Saturday night and was reported at Eldoret Police Station. The involved constable, identified as 32-year-old Lilian Biwot, serves with the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) in Uasin Gishu and is stationed at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), according to police sources.

Initial investigations indicate that the tragic event stemmed from a dispute between the couple. The officer, while preparing for her night duty at KEBS Headquarters, allegedly encountered resistance from her husband, who accused her of infidelity.

He attempted to stop her by hiding her uniform and allegedly issued threats to their three children, aged 8, 6, and 2 years.

The constable reportedly managed to retrieve her uniform and proceeded to her duty.

According to police reports quoting witnesses, the officer returned home to check on her children, and a confrontation unfolded, leading to the fatal incident.

Eyewitnesses recounted a heated argument between the couple, with gunshots ringing out shortly afterward, causing neighbors to flee for safety.

The policewoman reportedly discharged 12 bullets inside their residence, resulting in the death of her husband.

Police officers responded to the scene and found the victim lying on his bed with multiple gunshot wounds. They also recovered an AK47 rifle, 11 cartridges, and three bullet heads at the scene.

The children were found in a separate bedroom and are currently under the care of a relative.

The AP officer had reportedly directed her househelp to surrender the rifle to the authorities. After the shooting, she reportedly fled the scene but later surrendered herself at the Eldoret police station.

She reportedly claimed that she was acting in self-dense after her husband allegedly brandished a kitchen knife, forcing her to discharge her service weapon.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed the incident, mentioning that the deceased’s body had been transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue.

“The female officer is now in our custody, and we are actively investigating the matter,” Mwanthi said.

The motive behind the murder seems to be rooted in domestic issues that had intensified following the deceased’s job loss in March.

The accused is expected in court on Monday, October 16.