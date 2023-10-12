Attorney General Justin Muturi has rejected a case filed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo, stating that he has not provided any evidence to support allegations that his firearm license was revoked.

The Attorney General has endorsed a request by the Firearm Licensing Board to dismiss the case, asserting that it is grounded in speculation.

In court documents, the AG through State Counsel Munene Wanjohi faulted Jomo Kenyatta for not exhausting the remedies available under the Firearms Act before resorting to legal action.

“Courts must not be burdened with matters where the law has provided alternative mechanisms for dispute resolution,” he said.

Wanjohi argues that according to legal principles, a party can only initiate such proceedings and be considered by the courts after exhausting available mechanisms that may have been attempted and proven unsuccessful.

“The prayers sought by Jomo are premature as there is no evidence presented by him to prove the state intends to indiscriminately revoke his firearm license or that we are at the verge of confiscating his firearms,” he said.

Justice Jairus Ngaah extended his earlier orders restraining the Firearm Licensing Board and the Attorney General from revoking Jomo’s firearm license or demanding the surrender of firearm license no. 0000530 or the firearm held under that license without adhering to the proper procedures outlined in the Firearms Act.

The matter will be heard be heard on December 5, 2023.