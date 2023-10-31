Police in Eldoret have arrested two people following the tragic boat-riding incident that resulted in the drowning of five pupils from Arap Moi Primary School in Uasin Gishu County. The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday evening in a man-made dam.

On Monday, detectives visited the dam along the Kapsengweti stream and apprehended the directors of Amazement Park, which holds the water body. The two who are a man and his wife are due to be charged in court.

Uasin Gishu county police commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed the arrests, noting that an inquest file has been opened by DCI Ainabkoi.

PS for Basic Education, Dr Belio Kipsang, also visited the Amazement Park on Monday. He said one candidate who survived the tragedy had been discharged from the hospital and was taking exams.

“We are saddened by the incident and pray for the affected families along with the other pupils sitting for exams at the school,” Kipsang said.

Kipsang mentioned that the children at Arap Moi school had received counseling in the aftermath of the incident and were currently continuing with their examinations.

“We will do everything possible to support the children so that they undertake their exams despite the effects of the unfortunate incident,” the PS added.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the ill-fated boat was overloaded at the time of the incident, carrying six pupils instead of its designated capacity of three persons.

Police reported that several witnesses, including dam managers and school teachers, have provided statements as part of the ongoing investigation.