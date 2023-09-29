Reality TV star, Zari Hassan, is in Kenya for the unveiling of two mansion projects in partnership with Fine Urban Interiors.

The Architecture Company, under the leadership of CEO Cleophas Nyagaka, has been designing magnificent mansion masterpieces for prominent individuals and businesses worldwide.

The projects meticulously crafted by Fine Urban Interiors exemplify an impeccable blend of opulence and functionality, offering homeowners an unparalleled experience in luxury living.

This is the second time Fine Urban is partnering with the popular Instagram influencer to market the firm’s Mumwe Estate in Runda.

Nyagaka said the collaboration with Zari underscores their commitment to creating contemporary residences tailored for the modern homeowner.

“I am overjoyed to have Zari unveil these two extraordinary mansions. Our mutual vision for luxury living has culminated in the creation of these two exceptional abodes, which I firmly believe will establish new benchmarks in opulence and refinement,” Nyagaka said.

The reveal event is scheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023, and will be exclusively broadcast on Fine Urban Interiors’ YouTube channel.

Check out a snippet of what to expect.