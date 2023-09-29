The government is in the process of creating a clear roadmap and matrix to enhance career progression and succession management within the Kenya Prisons Service and other uniformed security agencies.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has stated that the roadmap will create opportunities for younger officers to advance into management roles through a well-defined process, thereby eliminating instances of corruption, favoritism, and patronage.

The CS also mentioned that the State Department for Correctional Services will continue to raise awareness among communities nationwide to encourage them to apply for positions whenever they are announced and actively engage in the recruitment of officers at the Sub-County level.

“Citizens should provide information on officers who demand and/or receive bribes for immediate action in accordance with the law. Corruption is a vice that must be dealt with firmly, decisively and ruthlessly,” said the minister.

CS Kindiki made these remarks during his appearance before the National Assembly Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, where he was addressing inquiries regarding employment opportunities within the Kenya Prisons Service.

“Kenya Prisons Service staff represent the diversity of the people of Kenya, and there is no discrimination in employment. No ethnic community represents more than one-third of the uniformed staff population,” the CS told the MPs.

The current tally of uniformed officers within the Kenya Prison Service is 31,227, and among them, 7,349 are female officers.