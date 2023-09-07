Two social workers at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital have been convicted of child trafficking and neglect of duty.

Fred Makallah Leparan and Selina Awuor Adundo, who are former employees of the now-disbanded Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS) were charged with the offences of selling children from the health facility in Embakasi Central within Nairobi two years ago.

In 2021, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired an exposé in which the first accused, Fred Makallah Leparan, was caught selling a child who had been abandoned at the hospital for Sh300,000. Three children were transferred to the buyer who was a BBC undercover agent.

In her ruling, Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu said the court was satisfied that the prosecution led by Caroline Karimi and Linda Ndambiri proved the case beyond reasonable doubt against the two accused persons.

“The two knew they had a duty of care to the children but they failed the duty. I am satisfied that the prosecution has proved the case and find them guilty as charged,” ruled Kimilu.

Fred Makallah Leparan was convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, namely trafficking in persons, three (3) counts of trafficking in persons, and three (3) counts of child neglect.

Selina Adundo was convicted on three (3) counts of child neglect. The court acquitted her on a count of conspiracy to commit a felony, namely trafficking, as well as three (3) counts of trafficking in persons.

On the count of neglecting official duties, Awuor was found guilty of failing to stop Makallah from trafficking the three children despite being aware that he was engaging in child theft.

The case will be mentioned on 26th September, 2023 for mitigation and sentencing.