A man, previously instructed by an Eldoret court to retrieve a gold ring he swallowed, informed the court that despite his prolonged efforts, the ring remained lodged within him.

The Standard reports that Emmanuel Ochieng Moyi sparked amusement when questioned by the court about his success in expelling the golden ring he had allegedly stolen and ingested from a shop in Eldoret.

The accused faced his second arraignment on charges of allegedly ingesting a gold ring worth Sh15,000 in Uasin Gishu.

The court heard that on August 28 and 29, within Turbo sub-county, Ochieng allegedly stole the item from Warembo Shop located on Kenyatta Street.

According to Investigator Amos Kipkosgei, the suspect had adopted the guise of a customer while in the shop to inquire about the gold rings on sale. He reportedly approached the female employee at the counter, asking to examine the different types of gold rings in stock.

The woman presented a selection of options to him, but it soon became evident that the suspect preferred a specific ring. Nonetheless, he returned an older ring to the shop attendant, expressing his discontent with the selection.

During this interaction, the officer told the court that the suspect swallowed the ring, a development that was noticed by the shop attendant. The situation escalated into a dispute between the suspect and the shop attendant, prompting the shop’s owner, Mwaura Nguka Kamau, to step in and alert the police about the incident.

When he appeared in court on Friday, he was asked whether he had indeed ingested the gold ring. In response, he affirmed, “I did swallow it. It is still in my stomach, but I don’t understand why it has taken so long to come out.”

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Onkoba Mogire, Emmanuel Ochieng Moyi entered a guilty plea. His sentencing has been scheduled for Wednesday.