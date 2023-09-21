Kenya Airways on Wednesday, September 20 presented Mang’u High School with a decommissioned Boeing 737-700 from its aircraft inventory.

Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen presided over the aircraft handover and emphasized its significance in enhancing the school’s aviation curriculum.

Murkomen stressed that the Boeing aircraft was intended to support the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), aiming to nurture students’ specific areas of interest and aptitude within their studies.

“I wish to thank Kenya Airways for this commendable act of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) that will inspire hope in the students of Mang’u High School,” Murkomen said.

“The growth of Kenya’s aviation sector is of paramount importance to this government due to its ripple effects, which include the creation of jobs, expansion of markets, facilitation of faster movement of goods and people, growth of regional economies, and positioning the country as the aviation hub of Africa,” the CS added.

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka expressed confidence in the donation’s potential impact, stating that it would play a vital role in nurturing the talents of students.

“This donation is true to our commitment to nurturing talent and driving economic growth, not only in Kenya but also in the broader African continent. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the profound impact this initiative will have on Mangu High School,” said Kilavuka.

CS Murkomen further emphasized the significance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in furthering the government’s educational and aviation reforms. He highlighted how these collaborative efforts play a pivotal role in granting young individuals access to essential resources and opportunities, essential for their journey towards building successful careers.

“The donation is an affirmation of KQ’s support for the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) which focuses on accentuating students’ interests in particular areas of study, harnessing their innate talents, converting their passions into careers, and transforming abstract theories into practicable concepts,” he said.