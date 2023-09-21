Two hundred and forty eight master trainers tasked with propelling the expansion of Primary Care Networks (PCNs) across the country have been dispatched to the counties.

The trainers are expected to support the accelerated digital development of the model PCN in all 47 counties in efforts aimed at fostering a more resilient healthcare system through the prioritization of primary healthcare.

Speaking during the flagging off ceremony for the trainers of trainers, Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said 100,000 community health promoters have already been recruited while 14,375 Public, Faith Based and Private hospitals have been evaluated across the country to assess resources available at the institutions and the services they provide.

“This will serve as a cornerstone for evidence-based policy formulation, meticulous planning and thoughtful programming within the health sector towards achievement of data driven Universal Health Coverage.” Said Muthoni.

She said the national and county governments in partnership with development partners have taken significant steps towards operationalizing all 315 Primary Care Networks across the country with Kisumu and Garissa counties having fully established and operationalized PCNs, with ongoing rollouts in other counties.

According to Muthoni, the government aim to extend the coverage of Community Health Units (CHUs) to reach the ambitious target of 9,100 to serve as frontlines of healthcare delivery channel, ensuring that care is accessible to everyone, especially in remote areas.

“Our vision is nothing short of transformative. We are reshaping our healthcare delivery system to place an unwavering emphasis on preventive and promotive healthcare in accordance with the four UHC pillars: Human Resource for Health, Digital Health, Commodity Security and Health Care Financing. This strategic shift is aimed at alleviating the nation’s disease burden and enhancing the overall well-being of every Kenyan by providing an efficient, integrated, and affordable healthcare system.” Observed the PS.

In total, 315 Primary HealthCare Networks (PCNs) will be operationalized through the establishment of the governance, coordination, and financial structures for PCN.

This year’s Mashujaa day to be celebrated in Kericho County whose theme is” Universal Health Care” will see President William Ruto launch a smart Primary Care Network at Kapsabet hospital in Kericho County.