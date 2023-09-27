A member of the Busia County Assembly was Tuesday, September 26 arraigned for allegedly defiling a minor.

Carlbenz Okonya, the Bunyala West Member of the County Assembly, is accused of having carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old minor.

He appeared before the Busia Chief Magistrate Hon. Edna Nyaloti, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution, through Faith Kaberia and Abraham Mumo, made an application to oppose bail and bond. They requested that the bail and bond hearing be deferred for 14 days to allow the witness protection agency to assess and place the victim and her family under protection.

Okonya will remain in custody pending a ruling on the prosecution application to be delivered on Friday, September 29.

The MCA was arrested on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Bunyala Sub-county and placed in the custody of officers at the Port Victoria Police Station.