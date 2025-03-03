Ichung’wah Tells Religious Leaders to Stay Out of Politics Amid SHA Failures

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has urged religious leaders to focus on their spiritual responsibilities and steer clear of political affairs.

Speaking during the burial of the late Senator William Cheptumo in Baringo on March 1, 2025, Ichung’wah expressed concern over the increasing involvement of some clergy members in political discourse. He cautioned religious leaders against neglecting their primary role of providing spiritual guidance.

“We have seen recently that some have abandoned their work of seeking God’s righteousness by guiding us on spiritual matters and have entered into matters concerning our rights,” Ichung’wah stated.

The Kikuyu MP specifically criticized religious institutions that have raised concerns over unpaid debts to faith-based hospitals under the newly introduced Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). He questioned why similar objections were not raised when funds were allegedly misappropriated under the previous National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“Those debts were from NHIF, but earlier when funds were being stolen from NHIF, we didn’t hear about ‘our rights’ or debts being demanded. But now that they’ve been inherited by the Social Health Insurance Fund, we’re hearing a lot of noise about it,” Ichung’wah remarked.

While acknowledging the significant role religious institutions play in healthcare, Ichung’wah insisted that governance and policymaking should be left to elected leaders.

“I request that all of us in the church return to the work of seeking God’s righteousness by directing all Kenyans to God’s service, but let’s leave the other matters to those who have been called to that work,” he added.

Archbishop Muheria Blasts Government’s Health Failures

His remarks come in response to recent criticism from Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria, who accused the government of prioritizing public relations over actual service delivery.

“There has to be less rhetoric. We have to stop advertising and act. The government seems to be preoccupied with showcasing projects and plans, but governance is not about promotions—it is about execution. That is what we need to see,” Muheria stated.

On February 21, 2025, the clergy also condemned the implementation of the Social Health Authority (SHA), describing it as a failed initiative that has worsened the crisis in Kenya’s healthcare system. He accused the government of ignoring SHA’s shortcomings and failing to listen to the struggles of ordinary Kenyans.

“We are still operating within an extremely constrained healthcare system. The reimbursements that were supposed to transition seamlessly from the now-defunct NHIF to SHA are simply not functioning. Hospitals are not receiving these payments on time,” he revealed.

He painted a bleak picture of faith-based hospitals facing severe financial strain due to the government’s failure to clear outstanding debts. Muheria disclosed that Nyeri Catholic Hospital is owed Ksh 250 million, while Catholic hospitals nationwide are burdened with unpaid bills amounting to Ksh 2.6 billion.

“We cry out, we appeal, yet we receive nothing but vague, non-committal responses. Sometimes we are told we complain too much or exaggerate. But in any serious institution, a debt of Ksh 250 million is crippling—it halts operations. And yet, despite this, we have continued to provide healthcare services,” he stated.

Muheria stressed that speeches and promises alone would not fix Kenya’s struggling healthcare system. He urged the government to acknowledge SHA’s failures and commit to real solutions.

“We need to see a functional system, not just hear lofty statements. Reimbursements and payments must be made. It is disheartening that instead of addressing these pressing issues, we continue to bury our heads in the sand,” he concluded.