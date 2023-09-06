The Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, Moses Kuria, has announced 2,100 job positions in U.S. multinational company, Sama (formerly Samasource).

In a statement Tuesday, CS Kuria said the data firm will hire 600 Kenyan employees this week and an additional 1,500 in the following two weeks.

“Wendy Gonzelez, CEO at World leading BPO giant Samasource has just informed me that following the recent government efforts to create 1 Million BPO jobs in Kenya, they will this week hire 600 Kenyans and another 1500 in the next two weeks to work on Computer Vision AI. I have assured Wendy that they have made the right decision,” Kuria said.

Sama is a training-data company that specializes in interpreting data for artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.

According to a media invitation, the multinational firm stated that it intends to employ Kenyan youth for a range of computer vision projects on behalf of prominent Fortune 500 companies.

“Sama cordially invites you to the launch of the youth training and empowerment initiative. In line with the government’s agenda of creating employment in the digital economy and Sama’s impact sourcing model, Sama will formally announce the hiring of Kenyan youths to work on various computer visioning projects for leading Fortune 500 companies,” the invite read in part.

The training, scheduled to take place in Nairobi, will be attended by Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui, the Principal Secretary of the State Department of ICT and the Digital Economy, as well as Annepeace Alwala, the Vice President of Sama Global Service Delivery.